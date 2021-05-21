ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Sets New 1-Year High at $64.52

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $64.52 and last traded at $64.52, with a volume of 1142 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.98.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AGESY shares. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Thursday, May 13th. HSBC downgraded ageas SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.56.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 9.03%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ageas SA/NV will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ageas SA/NV Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AGESY)

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

