Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of 0.194 per share by the medical research company on Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd.

Agilent Technologies has decreased its dividend payment by 0.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $132.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.94. The firm has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a PE ratio of 57.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies has a 12-month low of $80.46 and a 12-month high of $137.83.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 15,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total value of $1,966,274.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,358,692.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,572,425 over the last three months.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on A shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.75.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.