Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $160 million-$170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $165.37 million.

AGYS stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,141. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.76 and a beta of 1.41. Agilysys has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $64.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.85.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $36.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.69 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Agilysys will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AGYS. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Agilysys from $45.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Craig Hallum upgraded Agilysys from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group cut Agilysys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Agilysys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.25.

In other news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 2,500 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $150,700.00. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.