Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM)’s share price rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $74.08 and last traded at $74.07. Approximately 22,371 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,385,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.98.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James set a $74.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.38.

The firm has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.98 and a 200-day moving average of $66.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $934.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.32%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 151.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 502 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,620.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 860 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

