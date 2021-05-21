Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Stock Holdings Decreased by Himension Fund

Himension Fund cut its stake in shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) by 13.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 390,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,272 shares during the period. Agora makes up about 4.2% of Himension Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Himension Fund’s holdings in Agora were worth $19,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in API. Discovery Value Fund lifted its stake in Agora by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 1,444,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,133,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Agora in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,003,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Agora in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Agora in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,894,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Agora in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $639,000. 17.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agora stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $42.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,685. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.14. Agora, Inc. has a one year low of $33.60 and a one year high of $114.96.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. Agora had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $33.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.70 million. The company’s revenue was up 74.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Agora, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

API has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Agora in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Agora in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Agora from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.14.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

