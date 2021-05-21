Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Receives $75.71 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.71.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 7,870 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.61 per share, with a total value of $500,610.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 444,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,252,445.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.50 per share, for a total transaction of $635,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 245,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,596,425.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 19,870 shares of company stock worth $1,263,111 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the first quarter valued at about $337,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 23.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 630,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,423,000 after buying an additional 117,721 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Agree Realty by 351.6% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 23,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 18,153 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in Agree Realty by 7,911.4% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 289,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,472,000 after purchasing an additional 285,682 shares during the last quarter.

Agree Realty stock opened at $69.15 on Tuesday. Agree Realty has a twelve month low of $61.02 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.35 and its 200 day moving average is $66.30.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 39.39%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agree Realty will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.217 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 84.42%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

