AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

AIBRF has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded AIB Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

OTCMKTS AIBRF traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $3.01. 951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,986. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.17. AIB Group has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $3.10.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

