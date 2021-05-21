AiLink Token Reaches Market Cap of $164,251.44 (ALI)

AiLink Token (CURRENCY:ALI) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. One AiLink Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AiLink Token has traded 80.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. AiLink Token has a total market capitalization of $164,251.44 and $5,609.00 worth of AiLink Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.18 or 0.00120046 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001984 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000077 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $303.21 or 0.00823816 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003788 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000064 BTC.

About AiLink Token

AiLink Token (ALI) is a coin. AiLink Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,184,020,527 coins. AiLink Token’s official Twitter account is @ailinkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AiLink Token is ailink.in

According to CryptoCompare, “AiLink aims to directly break through six degrees of separation. Users can directly connect to or conclude transactions with any node on the network at a low cost, so that information and value can be effectively spread throughout the blockchain network. Then, publishers will achieve their goals, communicators will get token rewards, benefiting all nodes spread throughout the network. “

