Aion Price Hits $0.23 (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. During the last seven days, Aion has traded 48.3% lower against the US dollar. One Aion coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000578 BTC on major exchanges. Aion has a market capitalization of $115.22 million and $11.69 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,408.64 or 0.99734078 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00039036 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $547.24 or 0.01350672 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00010614 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $215.67 or 0.00532307 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.66 or 0.00352106 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003441 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00007957 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.18 or 0.00121383 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004812 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 492,427,074 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official website is theoan.com . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

