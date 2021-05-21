AIOZ Network (AIOZ) One Day Volume Hits $755,443.00

AIOZ Network (CURRENCY:AIOZ) traded down 28.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. One AIOZ Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00001069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AIOZ Network has a market cap of $23.58 million and $755,443.00 worth of AIOZ Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AIOZ Network has traded down 54.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00066156 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003865 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002838 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00016402 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 29.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.05 or 0.00947432 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00096209 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,975.75 or 0.08439912 BTC.

AIOZ Network Coin Profile

AIOZ Network (CRYPTO:AIOZ) is a coin. AIOZ Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,552,437 coins. AIOZ Network’s official Twitter account is @AIOZNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “AIOZ Network is a distributed CDN built on our very own Blockchain. On AIOZ Network, users share redundant memory, storage and bandwidth resources to create a vast CDN capable of powering streaming platforms anywhere in the world. It aims to change the way the world streams videos. To better understand this, imagine that you're watching a video on your phone. Today that video streams from a content delivery network (CDN). A CDN is a system of servers in various locations storing and delivering content to viewers and their devices – like a video you watch on your phone. AIOZ Network creates a distributed content delivery network (dCDN) and represents a major shift in the way the world streams video. On a dCDN, a video comes from one of many Nodes – a regular person paid to store and deliver content from their device with the help of an app. The app harnesses the device's unused resources such as extra computing power, bandwidth, and storage. “

AIOZ Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AIOZ Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AIOZ Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AIOZ Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

