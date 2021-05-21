Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 55.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,739 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on APD. Bank of America raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 price target (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Societe Generale raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.13.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $297.06 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $229.17 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89. The firm has a market cap of $65.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $289.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.