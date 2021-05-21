Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Given New $194.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $210.00 to $194.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $174.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup began coverage on Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Airbnb from $245.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Airbnb from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Airbnb from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $167.90.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $135.10. The company had a trading volume of 57,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,325,538. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.86. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.99 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb will post -13.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $450,740.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,165.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total value of $51,599,390.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 598,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,372,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 440,228 shares of company stock valued at $58,615,037 in the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

