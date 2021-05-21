AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $185.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $187.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.67. The company has a market capitalization of $171.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $112.32 and a 52 week high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

TXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Longbow Research upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.