Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)’s stock price fell 4.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.00 and last traded at $27.00. 2,614 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 272,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.23.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AKRO shares. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akero Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.88.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.05. The firm has a market cap of $946.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 0.58.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.47. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jonathan Young sold 3,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $87,831.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 170,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,890,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Richard White sold 50,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $1,432,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,110 shares of company stock worth $1,612,948 in the last three months. 7.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKRO. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 8.2% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,513,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,924,000 after acquiring an additional 191,189 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 673,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,532,000 after purchasing an additional 39,854 shares in the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $7,783,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

About Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.