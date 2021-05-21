Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.630-1.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $680.50 million-$691 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $668.99 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.82. 395,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,377. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. Alarm.com has a fifty-two week low of $45.18 and a fifty-two week high of $108.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.58 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alarm.com will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $132,106.17. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,790 shares in the company, valued at $3,646,257.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $151,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 457,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,422,204.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,850 shares of company stock valued at $8,679,809. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

