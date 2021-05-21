Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.630-1.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $680.50 million-$691 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $668.99 million.

Shares of Alarm.com stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.00. 2,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,098. Alarm.com has a twelve month low of $44.96 and a twelve month high of $108.67. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 54.50, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.19.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Alarm.com had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alarm.com will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Alarm.com from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research increased their target price on shares of Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.61.

In related news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $151,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 457,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,422,204.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,659 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $132,106.17. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,646,257.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,850 shares of company stock worth $8,679,809. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

