Alcanna (OTCMKTS:LQSIF) Stock Rating Lowered by CIBC

Posted by on May 21st, 2021

Alcanna (OTCMKTS:LQSIF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Alcanna stock opened at $5.89 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.48. Alcanna has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $6.67.

About Alcanna

Alcanna Inc engages in the retailing of alcohol in North America. The company retails wines, beers, and spirits; and cannabis products It operates 176 locations in Alberta and British Columbia; and 53 cannabis retail stores in Alberta, Ontario, and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Liquor Stores N.A.

