Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by Gould Asset Management LLC CA

Gould Asset Management LLC CA lowered its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 4.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $697,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 54,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 17,123 shares during the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 38,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.74. 29,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,885,218. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.85. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $18.93 and a 1 year high of $35.24.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

