Alien Worlds Trading 52.5% Lower Over Last Week (TLM)

Alien Worlds (CURRENCY:TLM) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. One Alien Worlds coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000511 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alien Worlds has a total market cap of $166.38 million and $36.48 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Alien Worlds has traded 52.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00059855 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $133.13 or 0.00366327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.47 or 0.00193896 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003876 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.37 or 0.00840242 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Alien Worlds Profile

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,179,349,397 coins and its circulating supply is 895,912,862 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds

Buying and Selling Alien Worlds

