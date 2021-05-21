Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Bought by USA Financial Portformulas Corp

USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Align Technology comprises approximately 1.8% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALGN. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 488.9% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $596.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $584.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $544.10. The firm has a market cap of $47.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $232.23 and a 12 month high of $647.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.70, for a total value of $2,993,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,551,916.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Emory Wright sold 5,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total transaction of $3,292,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,135 shares of company stock worth $9,497,094. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $622.75.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

