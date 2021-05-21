ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $19.00

ALL BEST ICO (CURRENCY:ALLBI) traded down 23% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. Over the last week, ALL BEST ICO has traded 54.7% lower against the US dollar. One ALL BEST ICO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. ALL BEST ICO has a total market cap of $10,864.86 and approximately $19.00 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00070826 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00016749 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $387.06 or 0.01031231 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.02 or 0.00098632 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,501.40 or 0.09328631 BTC.

About ALL BEST ICO

ALL BEST ICO is a coin. ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 243,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 241,892,615 coins. ALL BEST ICO’s official website is allbestico.com . ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @allbestico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO.com and ALLBI Token is designed to enable everyone to make their own Cryptocurrency. In addition, participants will be able to use ALLBI Tokens to make payments to various merchants spanning across different industries. ALLBESTICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum blockchain which belongs to a class of ERC20 token standard. The ERC20 token standard describes the functions and events that an Ethereum token contract has to implement. “

