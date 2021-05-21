Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.57 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) will report sales of $58.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $57.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $59.60 million. Allegiance Bancshares posted sales of $52.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full year sales of $230.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $222.20 million to $236.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $224.40 million, with estimates ranging from $219.20 million to $228.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Allegiance Bancshares.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 17.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

NASDAQ:ABTX traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.12. 48,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,972. Allegiance Bancshares has a one year low of $21.44 and a one year high of $43.34. The company has a market capitalization of $829.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.68%.

In other Allegiance Bancshares news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,600 shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $65,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,672,775.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,400 shares of company stock worth $256,208. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 2,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 209.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 131.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

