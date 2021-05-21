Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) PT Lowered to $135.00

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) had its price target decreased by analysts at Oppenheimer from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.64% from the stock’s previous close.

ADS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Alliance Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.76.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $116.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58. Alliance Data Systems has a 12 month low of $38.88 and a 12 month high of $127.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $3.10. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business’s revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 2.3% during the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 2.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.