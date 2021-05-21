Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) PT Raised to $133.00 at Stephens

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) had its price objective boosted by Stephens from $124.00 to $133.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 13.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ADS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.76.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

Shares of ADS stock opened at $116.74 on Wednesday. Alliance Data Systems has a 52-week low of $38.88 and a 52-week high of $127.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $3.10. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.