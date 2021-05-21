Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 22,048 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,267,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,048 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.67% of IDEX worth $265,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 4.6% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 112.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $2,470,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,604. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $493,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,239,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.44.

IDEX stock opened at $220.03 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $145.85 and a 52 week high of $235.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $652.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

