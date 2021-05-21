Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,401,364 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,951 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $281,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 12,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter worth about $552,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,932 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 0.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,864 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 238.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 21,689 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MANH shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $132.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 102.25 and a beta of 1.93. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.52 and a fifty-two week high of $146.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.95.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $156.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.72 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 52.61% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

