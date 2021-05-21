Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $265.40 Million Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,267,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 22,048 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.67% of IDEX worth $265,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,190,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 818,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,005,000 after acquiring an additional 186,357 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 332,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,181,000 after acquiring an additional 180,903 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 6,462.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 112,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,393,000 after acquiring an additional 110,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 206,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,144,000 after acquiring an additional 110,402 shares in the last quarter. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $493,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,239,872. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $2,470,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $220.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $145.85 and a fifty-two week high of $235.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $221.09 and a 200-day moving average of $202.21.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $652.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.96 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. IDEX’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IEX. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.44.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

