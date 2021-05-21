Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $299.73 Million Position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,260,066 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 267,460 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $299,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZEN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,294,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,043,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,316 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 747.1% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,105,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,241,000 after purchasing an additional 975,127 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth about $79,702,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 442.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 543,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,804,000 after buying an additional 443,430 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 117.7% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 699,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,074,000 after buying an additional 378,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Zendesk news, insider Inamarie Johnson sold 1,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.28, for a total value of $200,245.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020,865.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Geschke sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $447,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,016 shares in the company, valued at $4,472,423.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 190,065 shares of company stock worth $26,369,577. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.47.

Shares of NYSE ZEN opened at $136.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of -86.77 and a beta of 1.27. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.13 and a 12-month high of $166.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

