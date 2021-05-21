Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 88,951 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,401,364 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 88,951 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 3.77% of Manhattan Associates worth $281,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,683,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,645,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000.

Shares of MANH stock opened at $132.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 102.25 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.95. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.52 and a 12 month high of $146.84.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $156.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.72 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 52.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MANH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

