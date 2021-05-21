Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 989,107 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,669,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 989,107 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 3.56% of Genpact worth $285,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Genpact in the first quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Genpact in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,937,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Genpact by 12.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,917,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,190,000 after acquiring an additional 753,848 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Genpact by 18.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 193,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after acquiring an additional 30,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Genpact in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Genpact alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on G shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Genpact from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.80.

NYSE G opened at $44.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.15. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $33.45 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 27.56%.

In other Genpact news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $42,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 188,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,057,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $3,150,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 693,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,226,362.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,147 shares of company stock valued at $3,284,447 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.