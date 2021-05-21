Allred Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,713 Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,300,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,277,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,656 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 13,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,651,000. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 2,119,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,869,000 after purchasing an additional 190,779 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NEM shares. Raymond James set a $78.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $314,304.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,825 shares in the company, valued at $17,199,779.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 13,240 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $879,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,380 shares in the company, valued at $8,397,951. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 47,087 shares of company stock worth $3,053,676 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $73.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $59.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.65. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $52.33 and a 52 week high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. Analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.67%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

