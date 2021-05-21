Allred Capital Management LLC Buys 773 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $850,633,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 775.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,519,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,093 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,970,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,383 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,760,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,553,000 after acquiring an additional 927,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $63.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.11 and its 200 day moving average is $57.67. The stock has a market cap of $88.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.97 and a 1-year high of $63.32.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.13.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

