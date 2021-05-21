Allred Capital Management LLC Makes New $199,000 Investment in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,540,076,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361,013 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,395 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 184.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,888 shares during the last quarter.

IVV stock opened at $416.82 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $294.21 and a 12 month high of $424.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $414.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $386.69.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

