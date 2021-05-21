Allred Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,110 Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $171.58 per share, for a total transaction of $171,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $166.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a PE ratio of 1,043.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.44. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.00 and a twelve month high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.95.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

