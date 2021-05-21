Allred Capital Management LLC Sells 95 Shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

Allred Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XSW. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000.

NYSEARCA XSW opened at $156.45 on Friday. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 1 year low of $100.53 and a 1 year high of $177.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.94.

