Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Lifted by Round Table Services LLC

Round Table Services LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 111.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,256,000. Sabal Trust CO bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. David J Yvars Group bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,937,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,356.09 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,347.01 and a 1 year high of $2,452.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,298.08 and its 200-day moving average is $1,991.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,056.52, for a total value of $2,848,280.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,036 shares of company stock worth $98,366,953. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.