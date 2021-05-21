Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534,862 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alphabet by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after buying an additional 697,236 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Alphabet by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,590,747,000 after buying an additional 447,141 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Alphabet by 222.9% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,270,000 after buying an additional 427,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,306.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,272.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,978.73. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,351.65 and a 12 month high of $2,431.38. The company has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective (up from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,504.76.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

