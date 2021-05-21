Alphacat (ACAT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $96,185.00

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded down 26% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 21st. During the last week, Alphacat has traded down 66% against the US dollar. Alphacat has a market capitalization of $2.34 million and $96,185.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alphacat coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002734 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00063739 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.43 or 0.00394167 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.32 or 0.00205565 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004156 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.27 or 0.00871337 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Alphacat Coin Profile

Alphacat launched on January 11th, 2018. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 coins. The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io . The official website for Alphacat is www.alphacat.io . Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Alphacat is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Alphacat is a quantitative investment platform for cryptocurrencies. The goal of Alphacat is to make it easy for the average person to invest while on the comfort of their homes. It will also feature a predictive robot-advisor marketplace with various AI trading robots and big data for trading. Their ACAT token is a smart contract based on the NEO blockchain. “

Alphacat Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alphacat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alphacat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

