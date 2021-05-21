AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target Increased to C$27.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ALA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Sunday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Wednesday. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Sunday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AltaGas has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$25.43.

Get AltaGas alerts:

Shares of AltaGas stock opened at C$24.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.06. AltaGas has a twelve month low of C$14.55 and a twelve month high of C$24.35. The firm has a market cap of C$6.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.84.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.30 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that AltaGas will post 1.7799998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0833 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.97%.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.