Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Waters by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 97,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Waters by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,961 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Waters by 306.5% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 82,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,405,000 after purchasing an additional 62,080 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.56.

In other Waters news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total transaction of $421,296.00. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total transaction of $393,422.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,459.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WAT opened at $311.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $171.38 and a 12 month high of $320.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $303.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.71.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.81 million. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.