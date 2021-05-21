Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on May 21st, 2021

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AIMC. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Sunday, March 14th.

In related news, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 2,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $145,367.14. Also, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 20,000 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,093,382. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,800 shares of company stock worth $2,048,967. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,786,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,451,000 after buying an additional 305,387 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,381,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,024,000 after buying an additional 458,889 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,050,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,254,000 after buying an additional 46,890 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter valued at $1,231,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter worth $2,217,000.

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $63.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.33. Altra Industrial Motion has a 52-week low of $28.06 and a 52-week high of $68.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.82.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $472.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 8.39%.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Analyst Recommendations for Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit