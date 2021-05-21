Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AIMC. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Sunday, March 14th.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

In related news, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 2,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $145,367.14. Also, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 20,000 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,093,382. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,800 shares of company stock worth $2,048,967. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,786,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,451,000 after buying an additional 305,387 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,381,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,024,000 after buying an additional 458,889 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,050,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,254,000 after buying an additional 46,890 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter valued at $1,231,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter worth $2,217,000.

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $63.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.33. Altra Industrial Motion has a 52-week low of $28.06 and a 52-week high of $68.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.82.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $472.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 8.39%.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.