Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Flossbach Von Storch AG’s 9th Largest Position

Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,405 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,658 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 3.7% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,059,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $605,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $990,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 973 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $7,618,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,247.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3,308.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,206.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,330.00 and a 1-year high of $3,554.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 95.10, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.
In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,548 shares of company stock worth $447,602,684 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,950.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target (up from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,161.32.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
