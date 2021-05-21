Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Flossbach Von Storch AG’s 9th Largest Position

Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,405 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,658 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 3.7% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,059,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $605,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $990,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 973 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $7,618,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,247.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3,308.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,206.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,330.00 and a 1-year high of $3,554.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 95.10, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,548 shares of company stock worth $447,602,684 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,950.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target (up from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,161.32.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

