AMEPAY (AME) 1-Day Volume Reaches $726,310.00

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 21st. One AMEPAY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0353 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AMEPAY has a market cap of $8.83 million and $726,310.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AMEPAY has traded down 33.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00061424 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.24 or 0.00364994 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.20 or 0.00194857 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003975 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.64 or 0.00865392 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

AMEPAY Profile

AMEPAY’s genesis date was June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

Buying and Selling AMEPAY

