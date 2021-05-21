Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.220-1.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.

NYSE AMRC traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,901. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ameresco has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $70.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $252.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.52 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameresco will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMRC. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ameresco from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ameresco from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.70.

In other Ameresco news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 528,264 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $23,243,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,267,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,762,608. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $836,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $836,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 580,000 shares of company stock worth $25,553,300 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

