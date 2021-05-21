American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Receives $10.33 Average PT from Analysts

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.33.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of AXL stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.13. 1,031,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,869,366. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -1.19, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.69. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $12.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,961,565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $183,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,090 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,840,410 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,758,000 after purchasing an additional 173,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,340,000 after acquiring an additional 201,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,862,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,987,000 after purchasing an additional 176,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,768,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,083,000 after buying an additional 73,300 shares during the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

