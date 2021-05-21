American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Given New C$5.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$4.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.00 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.22.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT stock traded down C$0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$4.44. The stock had a trading volume of 67,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,974. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.58. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 12-month low of C$2.25 and a 12-month high of C$4.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$348.78 million and a P/E ratio of -4.17.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

