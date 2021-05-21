American Resources (AREC) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of American Resources (NASDAQ: AREC) in the last few weeks:

5/19/2021 – American Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $4.75 to $4.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – American Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “American Resources Corp. is a supplier of raw materials to the infrastructure marketplace. The company’s primary focus is on the extraction, processing, transportation and selling of metallurgical coal and pulverized coal injection to the steel industry. Its operations are based in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia. American Resources Corp. is based in Fishers, Indiana. “

5/13/2021 – American Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $4.75 to $4.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – American Resources was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “American Resources Corp. is a supplier of raw materials to the infrastructure marketplace. The company’s primary focus is on the extraction, processing, transportation and selling of metallurgical coal and pulverized coal injection to the steel industry. Its operations are based in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia. American Resources Corp. is based in Fishers, Indiana. “

4/30/2021 – American Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “American Resources Corp. is a supplier of raw materials to the infrastructure marketplace. The company’s primary focus is on the extraction, processing, transportation and selling of metallurgical coal and pulverized coal injection to the steel industry. Its operations are based in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia. American Resources Corp. is based in Fishers, Indiana. “

4/26/2021 – American Resources was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “American Resources Corp. is a supplier of raw materials to the infrastructure marketplace. The company’s primary focus is on the extraction, processing, transportation and selling of metallurgical coal and pulverized coal injection to the steel industry. Its operations are based in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia. American Resources Corp. is based in Fishers, Indiana. “

4/21/2021 – American Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “American Resources Corp. is a supplier of raw materials to the infrastructure marketplace. The company’s primary focus is on the extraction, processing, transportation and selling of metallurgical coal and pulverized coal injection to the steel industry. Its operations are based in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia. American Resources Corp. is based in Fishers, Indiana. “

4/20/2021 – American Resources was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “American Resources Corp. is a supplier of raw materials to the infrastructure marketplace. The company’s primary focus is on the extraction, processing, transportation and selling of metallurgical coal and pulverized coal injection to the steel industry. Its operations are based in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia. American Resources Corp. is based in Fishers, Indiana. “

4/14/2021 – American Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “American Resources Corp. is a supplier of raw materials to the infrastructure marketplace. The company’s primary focus is on the extraction, processing, transportation and selling of metallurgical coal and pulverized coal injection to the steel industry. Its operations are based in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia. American Resources Corp. is based in Fishers, Indiana. “

4/13/2021 – American Resources was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “American Resources Corp. is a supplier of raw materials to the infrastructure marketplace. The company’s primary focus is on the extraction, processing, transportation and selling of metallurgical coal and pulverized coal injection to the steel industry. Its operations are based in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia. American Resources Corp. is based in Fishers, Indiana. “

American Resources stock opened at $2.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of -0.69. American Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $8.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day moving average is $3.12.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts predict that American Resources Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AREC. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of American Resources during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of American Resources during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. 1.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Resources Corporation supplies raw materials for the global infrastructure marketplace. The company offers metallurgical coal and coal used in pulverized coal injection that are essential building blocks in the steel manufacturing process. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia.

