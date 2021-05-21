American Resources (AREC) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of American Resources (NASDAQ: AREC) in the last few weeks:
- 5/19/2021 – American Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $4.75 to $4.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/17/2021 – American Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating. According to Zacks, "American Resources Corp. is a supplier of raw materials to the infrastructure marketplace. The company's primary focus is on the extraction, processing, transportation and selling of metallurgical coal and pulverized coal injection to the steel industry. Its operations are based in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia. American Resources Corp. is based in Fishers, Indiana. "
- 5/13/2021 – American Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $4.75 to $4.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/3/2021 – American Resources was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock.
- 4/30/2021 – American Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 4/26/2021 – American Resources was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.75 price target on the stock.
- 4/21/2021 – American Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 4/20/2021 – American Resources was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock.
- 4/14/2021 – American Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 4/13/2021 – American Resources was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.
American Resources stock opened at $2.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of -0.69. American Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $8.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day moving average is $3.12.
American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts predict that American Resources Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.
American Resources Corporation supplies raw materials for the global infrastructure marketplace. The company offers metallurgical coal and coal used in pulverized coal injection that are essential building blocks in the steel manufacturing process. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia.
