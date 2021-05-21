Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Cut to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

USAS has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Americas Silver from $5.25 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Desjardins downgraded Americas Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Americas Silver from $4.50 to $2.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Americas Silver from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Americas Silver stock opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $216.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.82. Americas Silver has a 12 month low of $1.59 and a 12 month high of $3.90.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.21). Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 91.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Americas Silver will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Americas Silver by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 54,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Americas Silver by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 38,300 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in Americas Silver by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,922,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after buying an additional 44,517 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Americas Silver by 281.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 28,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Americas Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. 23.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Americas Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

