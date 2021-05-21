Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $231,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,861.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,320 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.86.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $251.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $144.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $250.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

