AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share (NYSE:AMN)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note issued on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the company will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.96. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.63.

Shares of AMN opened at $89.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.72 and its 200-day moving average is $73.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12-month low of $41.76 and a 12-month high of $94.82.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $885.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.32 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The business’s revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,779,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,380,000 after purchasing an additional 375,607 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,525,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,131,000 after purchasing an additional 110,833 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 13.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,520,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,064,000 after purchasing an additional 175,009 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 739,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,465,000 after purchasing an additional 53,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $649,000. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 10,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $923,983.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,020,586.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.84, for a total transaction of $153,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,223.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,824 shares of company stock worth $4,316,222. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

